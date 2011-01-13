I've seen a couple polls showing stronger presidential approval ratings. Here's the latest from Quinnipiac:

Halfway through his first term, President Barack Obama has a 48 - 44 percent approval rating, rebounding almost to the magic 50 percent threshold for the first time since October of 2009.

It does seem to reflect a larger trend (this chart does not yet include that poll):

Who knows if this continues. But my guess is that an improving economy and a GOP House will help. Obama did suffer from being compared to expectations. A straight comparison with the still-unpopular Republican Party can only make him look good.