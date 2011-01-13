The public overwhelmingly opposes raising the debt ceiling:

The U.S. public overwhelmingly opposes raising the country's debt limit even though failure to do so could hurt America's international standing and push up borrowing costs, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday.

Some 71 percent of those surveyed oppose increasing the borrowing authority, the focus of a brewing political battle over federal spending. Only 18 percent support an increase.

Not to come across as a snob, but this is an issue where I really think we're better off listening to people with financial expertise. We could give the public its way, but I don't think the results would go over well.