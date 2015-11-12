Reading through the early poems and manifestoes of Auden, Spender, and MacNeice, I was struck more than once by the enormous dissimilarities of talent and sensibility in these three poets while, at the same time, I was quite aware of echoes of one another from page to page. Lines such as “Your drums and your dolled up virgins and your ignorant dead,” or the phrase “significant living and decent dying,” or this couplet from an early eclogue: “The excess sugar of a dying culture/ Rotting the nerve of life and literature”—such lines could decently pass as Audenesque or as early C. Day Lewis, but they are characteristic of the early MacNeice. The impact of such a group of precocious and, presumably, virtuoso poets on one another has been described intimately by Stephen Spender in his autobiography. If they all wrote too much (and if it was sometimes difficult to distinguish their commitments from mere fashions), they were also entirely self-conscious artists, genuinely in a ferment. Spender later became a visionary, Auden a flashy professional with many styles, but MacNeice kept some of his original purposes. Very early he seems to have set himself the task of remaining steadfast, of purifying the ground-breaking efforts of his fellows. Eventually he went so far as to purge his style of a good deal of agitprop, without casting aside concerns and commitments. Remarkable, too, is the fact that as he became less glib and mannered he did not become inept or even defenseless. Rather it was as if his cultivation was being given an opportunity to show itself. MacNeice was to become a far more distinguished poet in later life than he might have ever imagined as a bright young Left undergraduate.

MacNeice's published work is large. His Collected Poems 1925-1948, reissued this Spring by the Oxford University Press, reprints even some juvenilia of interest, although, when he made a later selection in 1959 for the volume Eighty-Five Poems he tended to be rather arbitrary about what he left in and what he left out. Two slim volumes followed the publication of Eighty-Five Poems, and this month a posthumously published volume entitled The Burning Perch has been issued by Oxford. Given his self-stated role as a professional poet who wrote verse dramas and eclogues for the BBC and who was often addicted to the occasional poem, the topical poem, one can be impressed by MacNeice's relatively high standards for his own work. He was a dilettante but he was never dilletantish about his poetry. And since much of the charm of it is as a kind of record of dally living, of travels, adventures, conclusions, and observations, all arrived at from day to day but with a certain consistency of reasoning, one cannot fault him for publishing as much as he did. Sometimes MacNeice's themes were little more than the expression of certain commonly shared sentiments (private and political) but, given his credo of the poet as the educated ordinary man, that form of engagement was a little less willful than some of his earlier moods.

And the results were interesting, if not always important. The business of being a minor poet didn't seem to bother MacNeice; he wrote some poems about it. His later poems are the work of a widely read man of wit and perception who tried to make the necessary connections between what he wrote, the way he lived, and what he read, and who often chose deceptively modest forms and a pellucid idiom of language to comment upon himself as a part of the commonweal. Sometimes this language was deliberately flattened out to serve notice on the audience to respond without romantic excess. Occasionally the masculine rhythms of Old English and Icelandic verse forms were used. And there are even times when the lucidity seems to be about his own confusions, and when a poem seems to proceed lucidly enough toward a point of emotional and intellectual obscurity, a vagueness. But MacNeice never denied there were mysteries. An early poem begins “the familiar rhythms but the unknown implications,” and in another poem of the same period entitled “Nature Morte” he made a characteristic observation about the painter Chardin:

... The appalling unrest of the soul

Exhudes from the dried fish and the brown jug and the bowl.