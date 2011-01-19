The poems reflected a wide range of grievances. The winter of 1748-1749 was not a happy time. The French were reeling from the unsuccessful ending of the War of the Austrian Succession in 1748, and from the high taxes that Louis levied to finance the war. While the war had ended in a French victory, Louis “lost the peace” by agreeing to a treaty that, among other things, expelled the much-adored Prince Edouard from the country. Prince Edouard, more commonly known as Charles Edward Stuart or “Bonnie Prince Charlie,” was the grandson of the deposed King James II, England’s last Catholic monarch. After his attempt to claim the British throne failed in 1745, Stuart fled to France, where Louis granted him exile.

Many French people viewed Prince Edouard as a hero and a king without a crown, and saw his expulsion by Louis as a failure to defend French national honor. The poems expressed this sense that the French people, once so proud, had fallen from glory: Darnton thus highlights the phrase, “Peuple jadis si fier, aujourd’hui si servile,” “people once so proud, today so servile." The verses were simple and easy to match with various tunes, so music became a prime engine of transmission. “As the songs made the rounds,” Darnton reports, “Parisians modified old verses and added new ones. Improvisation of this sort provided popular entertainment in taverns and along boulevards and quays, where crowds gathered around songsters playing fiddles and hurdy-gurdies.”

This book can be read in two ways. Historians will likely delight in the details and the diagrams provided by Darnton, who tips his hat to the impressive record-keeping of the French police. But others will be more interested in larger questions about how communications networks spread ideas and information. As the Internet continues to pose challenges to authoritarian regimes around the world, and opportunities to dissidents, Darnton’s lively and erudite historical monograph offers valuable insights for our own time.

The first lesson is that you do not need cutting-edge technology to spread the word. Things went “viral” even before the Internet, and in quantities large enough to rattle power. In the world that Darnton describes, even French-language gazettes of Holland were constrained by French government pressure. Still, the poems served as a kind of “sung newspaper” and “all of Paris was buzzing with news about public affairs.” This has an obvious parallel in today’s China, where news, jokes, and ideas explode online despite the authorities’ extensive efforts to control the flow of information. It can be difficult to track the precise paths or origins of the ideas that sprout up on Chinese Twitter. In fact, the old French dissidents may have had an advantage. It seems more difficult to track a song than a tweet, because the latter can leave a trail of online footprints that increasingly tech-savvy governments are eager to follow. How to follow a song?

Of course, those nasty verses flitting about Paris did not seriously threaten the power of the state. So why did the police react so strongly? As Darnton observes, “The police often arrested Parisians who openly insulted the king. But in this case, they ran a dragnet through all the colleges and cafés of Paris, and when they pulled in an assortment of little abbés and law clerks, they crushed them with the full force of the king’s authority. Why?” The poems may have been angry, but “none of the Fourteen betrayed symptoms of a revolutionary mentality.” So wherein lay the threat?