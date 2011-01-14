Jim O’Neil, an economist at Goldman Sachs and the man who coined the acronym “BRICs” (standing for Brazil, Russia, India, and China) and thereby promoted those countries to the forefront of U.S. and European consciousness, is now saying that the year 2011 is “the year of the U.S. comeback.”

Now, it’s true, analysts at investment banks make a lot of lousy predictions. And as our last “MetroMonitor” showed and as everyone in touch with reality already knows, the U.S. economy is still struggling. Housing prices in the third quarter were still down from the previous year (though up from the previous quarter), foreclosures are still climbing, and the unemployment rate is still above 9 percent, even with depressed labor force participation.

With that said, it is the reason that O’Neill is bullish that got our attention. He alludes to the late-2010 political bargain made between President Obama and Republicans Senators on tax and stimulus, endorses the Fed’s quantitative easing policy, and mentions strong productivity. But those factors are ancillary to his analysis. Chief among the reasons for his optimism is the upward spike in the savings rate (i.e. how much people save as a percentage of their income) since the start of the recession, which he believes will boost domestic investment and fuel American exports to the vaunted BRICs.

We like this because it is the same argument that we made in our report “Export Nation,” which documented that metros like Wichita, Portland, Houston, New Orleans, and Austin have been rapidly expanding sales from export industries. This is how it works: U.S. residents spend less money on consumer products and put more money into mutual funds, retirement and savings accounts; that money eases access to capital for U.S. businesses, which then build more factories, buy more machines, come up with better ideas through R&D, and, most importantly, hire more workers, exporting the surplus around the rapidly growing world, sometimes to their own factories located there.