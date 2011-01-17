As The Washington Post reported, the Republicans plan to argue “that Obama’s health-care promises—including that the legislation would lower insurance costs and help spur job creation—have not materialized.” Could they at least acknowledge that the law isn’t even fully in effect yet?

And perhaps they should explain why it’s fair to hold the 10-month-old health care law to this standard while they insist at the same time on continuing the Bush tax cuts, which, after a decade, still haven’t produced the jobs they were supposed to create. Please note that I could have described the impact of the Bush tax cuts less charitably.

It would also be hugely helpful if the Republicans began to detail what they would put in place of the existing law, and how their ideas would expand coverage, hold down costs and contain the long-term deficit. Constructive alternatives are essential to productive debate.

The president declared that we can all use “a good dose of humility.” Absolutely. In that spirit, the Republican leadership could graciously change its mind on the rules governing consideration of this bill and allow some amendments to be voted on.

For their part, those who believe the new law is a large step in the right direction and that repealing it would be a terrible mistake should freely acknowledge that of course it’s not perfect and could use improvement. They should welcome bipartisan efforts to make it better.

Many supporters of the law already think it should cover more people, could usefully include a public option, and do more to control future health care costs. The truth is that nobody has a monopoly on health care wisdom and so, as the prophet Isaiah said, “Come, let us reason together.”

Give the Republican leadership this: They have set up what may be the most challenging test possible of our determination “to expand our moral imaginations, to listen to each other more carefully, to sharpen our instincts for empathy.” May this week’s health care debate do all those things.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

