Newt Gingrich lays out a new plan to attract minorities to the GOP:

"If you're going to govern in 2013, you're going to need a really large margin," [Gingrich] said.

To do that, Republicans need to spend at least 30 percent of their time campaigning to black, Hispanic and other minority communities and emphasize lowering taxes instead of social programs such as welfare.



Ah, that's the problem -- they haven't spent enough time talking about lowering taxes.