Jed Perl responds to the curators of ‘Hide/Seek.’

Let me make one thing absolutely clear. I have not written a review of “Hide/Seek: Difference and Desire in American Portraiture.” Nor do I intend to. So while David Ward and Jonathan Katz may welcome “attacks” on their exhibition, they cannot count me among the attackers. I was sent a catalogue of “Hide/Seek” by the National Portrait Gallery around the time the show opened, long before the right wing had gotten into the act, and the ideas in the catalogue struck me as tired stuff: I’m amazed that Ward and Katz imagine they’re “add[ing] a long ignored—not to say censored—dimension to the museum world’s presentation of American art.” Do they really think that Marsden Hartley’s homosexuality is a new subject? Or Charles Demuth’s? Ward and Katz may very well be the first curators to link this particular group of artists, ranging from Thomas Eakins in the nineteenth century to Glenn Ligon today. But I can think of many reasons why other curators have chosen not to make such connections, and they do not necessarily have to do with censorship.

Why Ward and Katz welcome attackers, I can’t say. It seems a strange thing to wish for, if you have organized an exhibition that you believe in. All I can think is that they are hungry for publicity. In any event, I have not attacked their show. I have made some critical observations about the controversy that erupted around David Wojnarowicz’s video, but that is different. Ward and Katz say that I “prissily avoid the messiness of lived history.” For Ward and Katz, living in the messiness of history apparently means not knowing where their exhibition ends and the controversy about their exhibition begins, but that is their problem, not mine. It’s pathetic that Ward and Katz view the right wing’s “hysterical attacks” on their exhibition as proof of the “correctness” of their “approach.” Are they saying that the critics they most value are Bill Donohue and Eric Cantor? Do I hear a “Bring it on!” bravado in Ward and Katz’s response to their right-wing attackers? Do they find controversy cathartic? If so, I cannot share their feelings.

Why is it that Ward and Katz are only responding now, when it was a month ago, on December 8, that I addressed at some length the controversy around the removal from the exhibition of a clip from Wojnarowicz’s A Fire in My Belly? True, I said a few more words last week. But it may also be that as the weeks have worn on, and the adrenaline rush that comes with a controversy inevitably gives way to more complex considerations, my observation that there is some “crudity” on both sides of the debate cannot now be so easily dismissed. In fact, Ward and Katz’s new tactic is a classic one: they will quite simply not permit me to stand where I am, which is neither with their attackers nor with their supporters. They insist on forcing me into a position that is not my own. They say that I have “added” my name to the right wing’s “hysterical attacks.” How can they square that ludicrous charge with my description of “the disgusting tactical hi-jinks of Catholic conservatives and Republican members of Congress?” Or with my description of “a flagrantly opportunistic right-wing attack?” The simple truth is that Ward and Katz cannot forgive me for offering a different view of this controversy. Instead of addressing what I have actually written, they engage in character assassination. If my writing were as incoherent as they say, I doubt they would have felt it necessitated a response.