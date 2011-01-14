It has provoked outrage among many Israeli Jews, shamed by the audacity of the ultra-religious whose spirituality has, in any case, been put to doubt by the general corruption of the orthodox rabbinate which is all that counts in Israel: on marriage, divorce, certification of kosher food and restaurants, suitability to be buried in Jewish cemeteries, etc. Most people don’t know that the vesting of matters of personal status into the hands of the various religious establishments was a quid pro quo given by the Zionists to the Roman Catholic and Greek Orthodox churches to keep them from waging a war against partition. Jewish concerns about freedom from the rabbis were less than an afterthought since David Ben Gurion actually believed that ultra-orthodoxy among the Jews would disappear. How wrong he was.

About 12 to 14 percent of the Israeli population are ultra-orthodox or haredi or “those who tremble before God.” They are divided between people of eastern extraction—descending from the Spanish exile in Greece and Turkey or from the Arab countries and Iran and called Sephardi, the Iranians erroneously—and those of European extraction and called Ashkenazi. The latter group is divided into two types: the Hassidim (some more or less joyous, like the followers of the now deceased old man looking down on you from billboards nearly anywhere, some severe, all obsessed with the separation of the sexes and afraid of modernity) and the Mitnagdim or “the opponents,” which they are quite haughty about being. They are, by the way, normally quite learned. There are significant theological issues among the groups. No one aside from the followers seems to care about theology. What perturbs the outsiders, including the modern “live and let live” orthodox, is the coercion that the tremblers are always trying to impose on every Jew in the Jewish state. Indeed, it’s my guess that the ordinary Jewish citizen of Israel worries more about what the Haredi will try to impose on him or deprive him of than about the Arabs and their intentions.

That is because the ultra-orthodox have concrete impositions in mind for the non-orthodox. It may range from trying to keep a public parking lot or many public parking lots closed on the Sabbath to preventing a secular neighbor from playing his CDs on Saturday. I am, for my sins, president of the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. When I informed the office of the former mayor Uri Lupianski that the J.S.O. under the baton of Leon Botstein would perform Dvorak’s Requiem, he asked whether there were female singers in the chorus, in which he would not come. Well, that’s not so bad because the only people deprived were those who felt they were fulfilling a religious injunction. In any case, the Haredim are always trying to foist on non-believers behavior patterns to which they have no affinity or loyalty. Right now in Jerusalem they are trying to impose on the city’s bus system gender separation. It reminds me of my visit to Saudi Arabia when, in Jeddah, the same prince who told me that “a black face begins a black day” pointed to a line of women in their burkhas actually slithering against walls of the street and said “those are unidentified black objects. Ha, ha, ha.” I have not begun to touch the humiliations the ultra-religious impose on their own...and which they aspire to impose on their children. Whatever the law says, the yeshivot or religious high schools are not much more intellectual than the madrassas of Pakistan.

So what is the attitude of the general Jewish population to their tormentors? There was a fascinating story by Jonah Mandel in Tuesday’s Jerusalem Post. It was headlined “Most Jewish Israelis in favor of Haredim living separately, study finds.” Significantly, a majority (61 percent) of the Haredim themselves agreed or agreed to some extent with the proposition.

The study was conducted by the Geocartography Research Institute. The reason that Prof. Avi Degani, the president of the institute, deduced for 43 percent of Jewish Israelis opposing the scheme is that it would necessitate “the allocation of national funds to create an expensive separation for a small minority which is highly non-productive, and would demand state support of (Haredi) cities formed.”