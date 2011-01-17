What were the three main catalysts of the recent protests?

According to many media accounts, the protests that swept Tunisia, causing dictatorial President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali to flee to Saudi Arabia, were instigated by the gruesomely symbolic suicide in December of Mohammed Bouazizi, who some are calling “the father of the Tunisian revolution.”* In Tunisia’s choking atmosphere of unemployment, particularly among the young, Bouazizi had resorted to selling produce in the town of Sidi Bouzid. After police confiscated his wares because he lacked a permit, he publicly lit himself on fire and died in the hospital several weeks later.

But Bouazizi is just a small part of a more complex story of longstanding discontent in this North African country. I recently spoke to several experts, who pointed to three main factors that contributed to what some are calling the “Jasmine Revolution.”

Corruption. The graft and nepotism practiced by Ben Ali’s family are among the main causes of anti-government anger. The former president’s wife, Leila Trabelsi, has emerged as a Marie Antionette figure, resented by many for her opulent wealth in a country that has seen prices jump and employment diminish during the worldwide recession. It is also widely and, according to Tunisia watchers and cables released by Wikileaks, rightly reported that Ben Ali’s family members get sweetheart deals thanks to Tunisia’s hazy line between business and government. A book by two French journalists alleges that Trabelsi’s brother, Belhassen, specialized in buying land the government had deemed historical preserves, then reselling the land to developers for enormous sums.

According to Harvard professor William Granara, who was written about Tunisia and who used to work for the U.S. State Department there, the perception that the Trabelsis and Ben Alis were “pillaging” the country was fatal to their rule.