With the House Republicans planning a Wednesday vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act, I’m going to go back through some of their arguments over the next few days. And I want to start with the argument that seems to be getting the most mileage lately, on Capitol Hill and in the media: The Republicans’ claim that the Affordable Care Act will cost too much--that it will mean additional government debt and, over the long run, more national spending on health care.

In theory, it should be a difficult argument for the Republicans and their allies to make, since the Congressional Budget Office looked at the Affordable Care Act very carefully and came to more or less the opposite conclusion. Specifically, the CBO predicted that the Act will reduce the deficit and reduce, albeit slightly, the rate at which health care spending is increasing.

But the Republicans say the CBO’s numbers aren’t reliable. Among the reasons: the CBO must assume that laws written today will be carried out tomorrow. And that's extremely unlikely, at least according to the GOP and its allies, because Congress has never been willing to such deep cuts take effect before.

I happened to hear a version of this argument first-hand last week, when I was participating in the “Intelligence Squared” debate series. (Video above) During our debate, conservative economist and former CBO director Douglas Holtz-Eakin called the Affordable Care Act the law a fiscal “cancer.” His partner, former Congressman John Shadegg, claimed that it was “common sense” that health care reform could not save money.