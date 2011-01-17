Actually, I didn’t read this anywhere—no, not anywhere—but in an A.P. dispatch on Yahoo: “Minibus bombing in NW Pakistan kills 19.”

While such happenings are quite common in the arc of Islam the details still are gruesome:

A bomb ripped apart a minibus in a volatile part of northwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing all 17 people on board and two others in a nearby vehicle, police said.

The bus was traveling between the cities of Hangu and Kohat close to Pakistan's lawless tribal region. Islamist militants frequently carry out attacks in the area against both civilians and security forces.

Hangu police chief Abdur Rasheed said the bomb that destroyed the bus contained high explosives, and the blast was especially deadly because the bomb detonated the vehicle's gas cylinder. Authorities initially thought the gas cylinder alone caused the explosion.

The explosion blew out the windows of a second minibus nearby and knocked it on its side, killing two people and wounding 10 others, two of them critically, said Rasheed.

But, of course, there was no protest. Not by anyone. Nowhere. Maybe the people and the media that court them are so weary of these low dead-count news items that they are waiting for a really big number. Or for the murder of Christians, as happened a few weeks ago in Alexandria, Egypt’s second city, and a few days before that in Iraq. You’ll soon see that dead Christians will also become ordinary, like traffic accidents. In the meantime, the only significant protest registered was from Pope Benedict who’s convening a multi-faith prayer meeting in Assisi a few months hence. We’ll see what good that’ll do. In the meantime you can read what I thought about this big idea.

Aside from the quotidian terror killings in the last days there’s a new phenomenon that was unveiled by Mona El-Naggar in today’s New York Times: “Fiery Protests Inspired by Tunisian Spread.” The “fiery” in this headline is not mean to be either metaphoric or just evocative. In this context the word means suicide by...well, yes, self-immolation. Like the self-immolation of Buddhist monks in Vietnam that energized some anti-war protestors but actually disgusted me. But that’s another matter. A matter of history.