Politico has an inadvertently hilarious story detailing the Republican plan to wage war on the Affordable Care Act. The story breaks down the GOP plan to repeal the law and throw sand in the gears of the machinery, planned down to every grain of sand. At the end we get this:

Craft a GOP alternative. Republicans insist they’re interested in more than just repealing the law and reverting to the status quo.



So on Wednesday, the House will also approve a resolution ordering four relevant committees to draw up alternative health care proposals.



But the leadership isn’t giving them a deadline. The open-ended process suggests Republicans won’t be rushing to push their own vision of health care through the House anytime soon.

Oh, our plan? Eh, we'll get around to it.