Nor is it even fair to say that the Affordable Care Act amounts to a government takeover of health insurance, in which Washington is providing everybody’s insurance. We have a system like that for the elderly. It’s called Medicare. And, truth be told, I’d be quite pleased if we were about to offer the same program to the rest of the country. But we’re not. Under the Affordable Care Act, most working-age individuals and families will continue to get coverage from private insurance carriers.

You often hear conservatives complaining that the Affordable Care Act stifles the market--that we’d all be better off if consumers did more shopping for plans and for medical services, exerting the kind of pressure that would lead to better quality at lower prices. But the whole premise of the Affordable Care Act is to create a market where a functional one does not now exist--for people buying coverage on their own. That’s why the Act not only creates “exchanges” where people can shop for policies but also collects, and then distributes, information about how different insurance plans perform. The hope is that, armed with such information, consumers can make more informed choices and, in so doing, force insurance carriers to perform better.

And yet… the critics have a point when they say the Affordable Care Act’s market would not be a totally free one. There is regulation. A lot of it. And, yes, it means Sebelius and her staff are going to spend a lot of time writing rules about what insurance carriers can and can’t do. They’re in the process of doing that right now: They’ve already written regulations about how much money insurance companies must spend on actual patient care, for example, and they’ve started holding meetings about exactly what benefits insurance plans must cover.

So why allow that? For starters, these regulations will set minimum standards designed to make sure the policies people get are actually adequate to their needs. That will be a major change from the status quo, in which people buying coverage on their own frequently end up with policies that have huge gaps in coverage--maybe they don’t cover certain types of services or maybe they have enormous deductibles that can wipe out the average family’s resources. Even people with employer-sponsored insurance, which is generally more comprehensive and reliable, can discover their coverage runs out when they hit an annual or lifetime limit on benefits. At least, that used to be the case. The Affordable Care Act has already prohibited such limits and, over time, more such regulations will come into effect.

These sorts of regulations are, fundamentally, no different from the regulations guaranteeing that food and consumer products are safe. In other words, they are a form of consumer protection, pure and simple. But the regulations also serve another role, one that reflects the unique nature of health care as a commodity: These regulations make sure insurance is actually available to everybody.