IN THE 1950s AND 1960s, politicians and public officials in the United States generally did not view opposition to the death penalty as a major political liability. Indeed some of them were outspoken foes of capital punishment. To demonstrate his faith in rehabilitation, Michael Disalle, Ohio’s governor from 1959 to 1963, made it a point to hire convicted murderers to serve on his household staff. Governor Terry Sanford’s numerous statements against capital punishment were so well known that prisoners on North Carolina’s death row pointedly referred to them in their clemency appeals. Chub Peabody, who was elected governor of Massachusetts in a tight race in 1962, vowed that he would not sign a death warrant even for the Boston Strangler, if he were ever caught and convicted. During this period, public support for capital punishment was rapidly eroding, falling by 26 percent from 1953 to 1966, when for the first time more Americans were against the death penalty than for it.

A decade later, the death penalty re-emerged as a central issue in American politics. Executions resumed in 1977 after a decade-long moratorium, first hesitantly and then with matter-of-fact regularity. Politicians began to boast about their willingness—indeed, their eagerness—to execute their own citizens, including child offenders (something done almost nowhere else in the world) and the mentally retarded. A campaign commercial in the Texas gubernatorial race in 1990 portrayed former governor Mark White walking down a hallway displaying larger-than-life photos of the men put to death during his administration in 1983-1986. “Only a governor can make executions happen,” White declared as ominous music played in the background. “I did, and I will.” During the Democratic primaries in 1992, Governor Bill Clinton made a point of flying back to Arkansas to sign the death warrant of Rickey Ray Rector, who had turned a gun on himself after killing a police officer in a robbery gone awry and ending up severely mentally handicapped. Lower taxes and more executions were key planks of Newt Gingrich’s platform in 1995. The Republican leader even proposed mass executions (“27 or 30 or 35 people at one time”) as a weapon in the war on drugs.

What explains this dramatic about-face? A number of analysts point to the symbolic value of capital punishment in American politics. They stress how American society deploys the death penalty to express its fear of crime and its revulsion of criminals. But this begs the question of why capital punishment became such a powerful symbol in the United States but not elsewhere. The institution of capital punishment in the United States has been stubbornly impervious to rational or scientific arguments about its limited impact on deterring crime and enhancing public safety—arguments that have contributed to its undoing in other Western countries. In the United States, the growing momentum to abolish capital punishment sparked a powerful counter-movement in the mid-1970s that succeeded in bringing back executions with a vengeance.

In this magisterial account of the origins, the development, and the transformation of capital punishment, David Garland rejects claims that the death penalty is an anachronistic holdover that the United States retains largely for its symbolic value. Beginning in the late 1960s, he argues, Republicans strategically wielded the death penalty as a potent wedge issue to wean Southerners off the Democratic Party, and as a shorthand way to brandish their law-and-order credentials and their commitment to state’s rights. Capital punishment served as a political euphemism to express a yearning for the good ol’ days before the civil rights movement upended race relations in the United States. For “new” Democrats such as Clinton, it was a convenient and indirect way to distance themselves from the liberal grab bag of busing, multiculturalism, the Great Society, and some of the party’s other signature issues.