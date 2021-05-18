The Essential Sargent Shriver

"You Know More About This Than I Do"

Sargent Shriver chose the Farmers Union convention in St. Paul as the stage from which to blow his first bugle in the war against poverty.

It seemed a natural selection for a militant visionary. There are few places left to seek the embers of evangelical populism except in the vaults of the Farmers Union. And yet, Shriver's words were unexpectedly prosaic. His prepared speech used incense for no altar except the taxpayer's dollar, incantation for no angel except individual initiative, exoicism for no devil except the boondoggle. Nothing could have been imagined less in key with his audience. Farmers Union members are sometimes tough-minded and sometimes tender- minded; but in neither phase can they be said to regard the public treasury as there for any purpose but to be taken.

Near the close, Shriver changed his key enough to reward their patience through his homilies by falling back on the missionary vision he is used to conjuring up for his Peace Corps recruits. He needed nothing fresher than that to warm the Farmers Union; and, what may have been more to his purpose, his preliminaries about fiscal responsibility were all of his re marks that the press was likely to put on the wires. He could touch the Farmers Union with his commitment and still be assured that Harry Byrd would pick up his morning paper and have the comfort of reading as quotations from that absolute heretic, that commander of the war on poverty, litanies to budgetary prudence he had despaired of ever hearing again from a federal official.