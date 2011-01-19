Here's Wall Street Journal editorial page writer and conservative movement apparatchik Stephen Moore writing up the Draft Mike Pence movement:

Mr. Pence won the straw poll at a gathering of more than 1,000 social conservatives in Washington, D.C., over the summer—besting Newt Gingrich, Mike Huckabee, and presumptive front-runner Mitt Romney. One concern is what Sarah Palin's intentions are, since she would have a huge funding base if she runs. But the pro-Pence movement fears that she is highly polarizing and someone who would have a difficult time beating President Obama in the general election.

Moore is putting the anti-Palin fears in the words of Pence supporters, but in a way that tactitly endorses them. It seems like the elements within the Republican that aren't working against Palin are dwindling quickly.