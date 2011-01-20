Austin Frakt is calling bulls**t on the Republicans. And I think he's right.

Republicans who want to repeal the Affordable Care Act say a primary reason for their opposition is the fiscal disaster the law is sure to create. The parts of the bill that call for spending money will cost more than the official estimates suggest, they say. And the parts of the bill that call for saving money or raising taxes won't generate enough revenue to offset that cost. As a result, we'll end up with higher deficits and higher health spending, neither of which we can afford.

I disagree with that analysis, for reasons discussed previously, but let's assume they are right and I am wrong. Then why, Frakt wonders, are Republicans calling for full repeal? Why aren't they calling to repeal only the spending portions? Why wouldn't they keep the parts that reduce spending on government programs and raise new revenues?

My hunch is that if you could peer into the heart and soul of somebody like Douglas Holtz-Eakin, whose fiscal conservatism I've always believed to be sincere, you'd discover he favors such a strategy. He'd probably reject the higher payroll taxes on the wealthiest Americans, but he'd probably keep the reductions in Medicare spending, the tax on generous private insurance policies, and the myriad delivery reforms (electronic medical records, encouraging collaborative medicine, and so on) designed to curb over-treatment and administrative waste.