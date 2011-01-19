[Guest Post by Isaac Chotiner]

"Suppose everyone on our side felt [the way you do]," a character says to Yossarian in Joseph Heller's Catch-22. "Then I'd certainly be a damn fool to feel any other way," the latter responds.* Michael Kinsley's column on Tuscon recalls this clever exchange while making an equally valid point.

It is, [Obama] said, “a time when we are far too eager to lay the blame for all that ails the world at the feet of those who think differently than we do.” This sounds like a noble sentiment. But who is to blame for what ails the world if not those who think differently? If those who think the same as you are responsible, it’s time to start thinking differently yourself.



*Thanks to the commenter below for pointing out my earlier incorrect quotation.