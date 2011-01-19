That is a simple fact, no matter what the apologists, paid and unpaid, say.

And what they are not immune from is murder activated by politically motivated killers. It almost doesn't matter who the victims are. It's the numbers that count, the bigger the better.

Yesterday, Stephen Lee Meyers reported in the New York Times that at least 49 hopefuls for the police academy were blown to smithereens in Tikrit, Saddam Hussein's home town. Meyers wrote that the ministry of the interior had announced that there had been 60 dead. The reporter's own number for the wounded and maimed was 116. An A.P. dispatch estimated that at least 150 were wounded. John Leland told today's Times readers that an ambulance packed with explosives blew up and "killed at least five and wounded 76." It's that afterthought about the wounded that also goes unreported after the initial reports that makes you ponder. How many of the injured had ultimately died from their wounds? But Iraq is now almost forgotten. The president has, more or less, declared "mission accomplished." Their dead don't concern us.

Although it is situated across the Mediterranean from Sardinia and between the humongous countries of Libya and Algeria near the western salient of Islam, Tunisia is now the center of the Arab world. Or at least at the center of Arab consciousness, if that is there is an Arab consciousness that sees clearly. How many people have been killed in the streets of Tunis alone will never be known, although some postmortem social science will make some crude estimates when the revolution will be all over.