I've noticed that conservatives still reside in a world in which the public overwhelmingly wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The Weekly Standard writes, "Reflecting the clear and strongly held views of the vast majority of Americans, the House has voted overwhelmingly to repeal ObamaCare."

Clear and strongly held views? Here are the actual numbers:

Of course, this assertion has been repeated in the conservative media so frequently that no doubt Republican partisans consider it to be an immutable property.