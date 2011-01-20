I've noticed that conservatives still reside in a world in which the public overwhelmingly wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The Weekly Standard writes, "Reflecting the clear and strongly held views of the vast majority of Americans, the House has voted overwhelmingly to repeal ObamaCare."
Clear and strongly held views? Here are the actual numbers:
Of course, this assertion has been repeated in the conservative media so frequently that no doubt Republican partisans consider it to be an immutable property.
A recent National Review blog post does acknowledge the existence of polls showing declining support for repeal, but says they use "misleading questions." Why misleading? Here's why:
Conway also notes that when asked if they would favor a law “that would require every American to have health insurance, or pay money to the government as a penalty if they do not, unless the person is very poor,” 59 percent are opposed. “When they actually hear what the health care reform is, they’re opposed to it,” she says.
In other words, if you define health care reform as one of the few provisions in it that's actually unpopular, and ignore all the popular provisions, then it's really unpopular. That is some sound methodology right there.