Why can’t we just let yoga be yoga? The tradition’s American practitioners (myself included) seem unable to bear, or even to understand, the idea of transformation without direction. We want to be better and we want to know exactly how. And the language of yoga seduces us into thinking that we can know it. We stand on one leg to be more balanced. We thrust our chests into the air and drop our heads back, reaching backwards for our heels so that we will have open hearts. We sit with the soles of our feet together and our elbows pressing our knees towards the floor to be more grounded. But maybe what modern American practitioners think happens to us in yoga is not the result of any particular pose, but of the words and the metaphors that surround the poses.

Or maybe what matters are not the moments of doing but the radical and unprecedented moments of not doing—of staying still in a pose. The stillness feels so strange that we believe it has to be profoundly meaningful. On the other hand, if the traditions and poses and philosophies had originated in Indianapolis rather than in India, would Americans imbue yoga with such transcendent significance? Would it still be a holy corrective for the insults and the injuries of modern life, or just another way to get in shape? It’s not at all clear if the changes we seek, and find, come from what yoga does to us or what we do to yoga.

A yogic sage would probably say that it doesn’t matter. Don’t care, just do. And by the end of her book Dederer lets go of her efforts to improve by trying not to improve. “I thought I would do yoga all my life, and I thought that I would continue to improve at it, that I would penetrate its deepest mysteries.… But here’s the truth: The longer I do yoga, the worse I get at it. I can’t tell you what a relief it is.” Relief is what harried and over-advised upper-middle-class parents are seeking, from yoga and from the soothing pages of memoirs of people like ourselves. But by the time it’s over, Dederer’s book has served as a lively reminder that it will likely all be okay if we just stop trying so damn hard.

Eventually Dederer’s yoga practice leads her to conclude that the pursuit of goodness has made her brittle and secretive. Once she has slipped the chokehold of perfection, she is less entranced by its opposite, freedom. Dederer and her husband and children had escaped Seattle and the too-close embrace of a loving and complicated family, and reconstituted themselves in Boulder. But it didn’t work. “I could practice reality, and imperfection, and messiness in Boulder, but really, it felt like avoiding the whole point. Reality was at home, with my family. My other family,” meaning especially her mother, who left Dederer’s father when Dederer was six, and hauled her stunned and reluctant children to hippie outposts on the fringes of Seattle where she lived with a young boat captain.

So Dederer and her husband decide to go back to the “reality” of her other family. “We were not going home in order to be good or to do the right thing. We were going home because we felt like it.” To get a little distance from their oppressively engaged parents, they re-settle not in Seattle but on nearby Bainbridge Island, which is where she had lived immediately after her parents split up. “And here I was, as if by magic, in the place where the shit hit the fan and then everyone pretended it wasn’t really happening. I was getting a second chance.” A yoga teacher would say that every practice, every breath, is a second chance.

Jennifer Bradley is a writer and policy analyst whose work has appeared in The New Republic, The Atlantic, Democracy, The American Prospect, and elsewhere.