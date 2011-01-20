[T]he FDA has long considered saccharin, the artificial sweetener, safe for people to consume. Yet for years, the EPA made companies treat saccharin like other dangerous chemicals. Well, if it goes in your coffee, it is not hazardous waste. The EPA wisely eliminated this rule last month.

(An aside: See, we were already doing this stuff!)

But, as a document, the Journal piece may be the clearest—and certainly most concise—statement of Obama’s economic philosophy I’ve ever seen, for both good and for ill.

First the good. In the very next paragraph, the president writes:

As the executive order I am signing makes clear, we are seeking more affordable, less intrusive means to achieve the same ends—giving careful consideration to benefits and costs. This means writing rules with more input from experts, businesses and ordinary citizens. It means using disclosure as a tool to inform consumers of their choices, rather than restricting those choices. [emphasis added.]

The bolded lines strike me as the essence of Obama-ism. Unlike New Democrats of the ‘80s and ‘90s, Obama has largely embraced both the goals of traditional liberalism and the government’s role in advancing them. But, unlike liberals of Great Society vintage, he’s made it his administration’s project to achieve these goals with the lightest touch possible. Despite all the conservative hyperbole about socialism, you see this across everything from the response to the banking crisis to health care and climate change.

And how exactly do you create an activist government that’s also minimally intrusive? Obama alludes to that in the second bolded sentence: You inform and incentivize consumers and businesses so they end up doing for themselves what earlier generations of liberals would have had the government do for them or mandate. Cap-and-trade is the most obvious example, since it decentralizes decisions that regulators would have once made themselves. But there were tons of smaller examples embedded in the administration’s health care plan, like comparative effectiveness research and incentives for coordination among health care providers. The sum total of this stuff strikes me as a pretty attractive vision of the state’s role in the economy. (For what it’s worth, Frank Foer and I took a crack at articulating this vision near the beginning of the Obama administration.)