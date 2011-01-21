How cuts could provoke a Republican civil war.

Now that Republicans in the House have beat back health care reform (or, at least, passed a repeal bill that's destined to wilt in the Senate), it’s on to the next order of business—hacking away at government spending. Plenty of them can't wait. As Arizona Rep. Jeff Flake said on Thursday, “Some of us have been anxious to start cutting for awhile.” No doubt. But the eagerness of some conservatives to cut the budget as quickly and deeply is already creating headaches for the GOP leadership.

For starters, Republicans already differ over just how much of the budget to slash this year. Here’s the problem: Last December, Democrats passed a continuing resolution to keep funding the government at current spending levels until March. Republicans want to roll back this year’s budget to FY2008 levels, which would entail about $100 billion worth of cuts. Given that the fiscal year (which began in October) is nearly half over, and seeing as how Republicans aren't planning to touch Medicare, Social Security, defense, or homeland security, reaching that goal could mean slashing federal agency budgets by as much as 30 percent this year.

That's not a tiny incision—we're well beyond “waste, fraud, and abuse” here. Democrats note that a 30 percent across-the-board cut would mean things like 8 million college students having their Pell grants pinched by an average of $1,000, or the Department of Agriculture scrapping 8,000 safety-inspection position. And some agencies could get wrenched particularly hard, since conservative allies are asking that their favorite programs get spared—the Chamber of Commerce, for one, wants highway spending left alone.

That’s why, in recent weeks, Republican House leaders have been quietly edging away from their campaign promises. After GOP aides told The New York Times that the party might have to settle for less than $100 billion in cuts this year, House budget chairman Paul Ryan went on “Today”to blame Democrats for the GOP's dicey position: “We’re halfway through the fiscal year right now, so the problem is half the spending cats are already out of the bag, and that is why that number has become compromised.” In the meantime, an original draft of a spending resolution in the House Rules Committee had language that assumed a “transition to non-security spending at FY 2008 levels”—theword “transition,” of course, providing a little extra wiggle room.