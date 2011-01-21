I don’t know for certain whether the Affordable Care Act will save money, cost money, or roughly break even. Nobody does. And if conservatives want to argue it's more likely to cost money--because, say, the subsidies are going to grow faster than the official projections suggest--that's a reasonable point to make. I think the evidence for that claim is pretty weak, but I can see how somebody could believe it and make a good faith argument along those lines.

But I'm positively baffled by this argument that Democrats gamed the congressional budgeting system. (Charles Krauthammer’s new column, which Jonathan Chait writes about at his blog, is the latest example.) The implication seems to be that, rather than try and craft a fiscally responsible program, the Democrats instead figured out the CBO’s accounting methods, came up with ways to make an expensive program seem deceptively cheap, and then fiddled with the numbers to get the result they wanted.

I'm baffled by this argument because it's so clearly inconsistent with the historical record. From the very beginning, Obama and many of his key Democratic allies were determined to write a bill likely to reduce the deficit and “bend the curve” on health care spending. This determination reflected both philosophical preference (Obama is a real fiscal hawk, sometimes to my chagrin) and political calculation (more conservative Democrats would be more likely to support the bill if they could tell constituents it would save money).

Not all Democrats shared this disposition. Particularly in the House, plenty of liberals would have been content with a bill that made health insurance nearly universal while modestly increasing the deficit and without shifting the long-term trajectory on health care spending. (Truth be told, I might have been content with that, too.) But the administration, in particular, pushed back. Via statements public and private, Obama and advisers like former Budget Director Peter Orszag made clear that the bill had to be paid for and that it had to change the health care system to make it more efficient.