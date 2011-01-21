Amid the concerns over public sector financing, many folks are worried about the quality of state (and municipal) bonds and the probability of default. Certainly, we’ve been writing about this, and as my colleague Mark Muro alluded in his recent post , there is a rather interesting and precise way to understand the risks of government solvency--analyzing the credit default swap market.

As analysts of secondary markets know, like the late Salih Neftci, credit default swaps essentially allow market actors that are heavily exposed to debt in the form of bonds--e.g. banks and institutional investors--to hedge against the possibility that the bond issuer will restructure payment or default. It is akin to an insurance contract, in that the buyer makes a regular payment in exchange for compensation if an unlikely even occurs--the bond issuer defaulting, in this case.

That regular payment is a percentage of the contract amount and is called the spread. This spread is a measure of risk and be used by analysts to deduce the probability of default over a given time period. Market information, therefore, offers extremely valuable insights into the health of bond issuers--like states and municipalities. Unfortunately, the latest publicly released data is rather disturbing for some states.

Using data released by Credit Market Analytics (CMA) from the third quarter of 2010, this table shows the probability of default for various countries and U.S. states. Remarkably, investors view Illinois and California as some of the most risky sovereign debt issuers in the world--even more risky than Spain and almost slightly less risky than Iraq.