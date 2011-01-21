Hot on the heels of the annual sham known as the Golden Globes comes another circumspect yearly event: the Texas Transportation Institute Urban Mobility Report.
Thankfully, the D.C. region faced the threat of snow and its attendant “live team coverage,” otherwise this would have assuredly lead our local newscasts what with our number one ranking (tied with Chicago) for traffic congestion.
One problem, by not including trip length in their calculations, TTI’s rankings are at the least misleading, if not completely wrong.