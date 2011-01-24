Obama’s priority must be restoring robust growth and job creation. That is where the country’s true center is—both politically and geographically.

The next election hangs on whether jobs are coming back to Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Count on Obama to talk about restoring American manufacturing.

Consider that Red and Blue America speech again. “We have more work to do,” he said back in 2004, “for the workers I met in Galesburg, Illinois, who are losing their union jobs at the Maytag plant that’s moving to Mexico, and now they’re having to compete with their own children for jobs that pay seven bucks an hour.” He warned against “blind optimism,” defined as “the almost willful ignorance that thinks unemployment will go away if we just don’t think about it.” Smart guy, that young Obama.

It’s also why any proposal to raise the Social Security retirement age is a nonstarter. There is no reason to waste political capital on Social Security cuts that would do nothing to close the nation’s deficit within any reasonable time period.

On this issue, the Washington establishment is entirely out of touch with the heartland. It’s easy for newspaper columnists, CEOs, investment bankers, and senators to work beyond 68 or 70. It’s not so easy for construction workers, nurses’ aides, firefighters, or retail salespeople on their feet all day.

Some bipartisan work can get done on education reform and energy independence. And Obama should have the guts to call, at the very least, for a ban on those large gun magazines that made the slaughter in Tucson worse. Even Dick Cheney says he is open to that. A restoration of the assault-weapons ban would be better still.

If Obama’s primary political goal is to keep himself in the ideological center, he has to work hard to define it his way. And, bless them, the House Republicans will be doing all they can to make Obama look like the soul of moderation and reasonableness.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

