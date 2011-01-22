A museum introduction to the work of photographer Andrew Moore (“Detroit Disassembled”) places him grandiosely within a larger tradition, and, like Vergara’s proposal, hints that Detroit is now about an idea, not the day-to-day business of living. “Numerous artists have used ruins to remind their viewers of the fall of past great civilizations and to warn that contemporary empires risk the same fate. … Although hard to believe that Moore's post-apocalyptic scenes reflect present-day America, he has been scrupulously honest, creating photographs that are both documentary and metaphorical in nature. “And yet later, after criticism of the way photographers have selectively elided so much of Detroit in search of only the most provocative images made the rounds, Moore steered clear of claiming scrupulous honesty, telling the radio program “The Takeaway” that his work isn’t meant to be a chronicle, it’s an evocation: “I spent three months there, and my work is really an interpretation of the city and it’s not an illustration of a story.” The problem, though, is that few other people bother to make that distinction.

I suspect it’s not an accident that the pictures of Detroit that tend to go viral on the Web are the ones utterly devoid of people. We know intellectually that people live in Detroit (even if far fewer than before), but these pictures make us feel like they don't. The human brain responds very differently to a picture of a person in ruin than to a building in ruin—you'd never see a magazine represent famine in Africa with a picture of arid soil. Without people in them, these pictures don’t demand as much of the viewer, exacting from her engagement only on a purely aesthetic level. You can revel in the sublimity of destruction, of abandonment, of the march of change—all without uncomfortably connecting them with their human consequences.

Try it: Aren’t these pictures of Detroit and its foreclosed houses, some of which have people in them, more troubling? They’re not decaying as grandly as the earlier ones—no magnificently tangled, tarnished cathedrals to industry, only ugly, squat buildings and stolen mattresses and the people who live among them. This is much closer to the reality of actually being in a city like Detroit right now. In such places, you can go whole blocks and see more boarded-up establishments than people, but it’s those people who make it impossible to disconnect and think of it as a sort of fascinating moonscape, rather than as what it is: a quietly rotting home.

Detroit's problem might not be on the level of war or famine, but it is serious—and yes, there are versions of those problems, writ smaller, in the city. More vitally, it is an ongoing problem, not a done deal. Those pictures are a funereal celebration, for a place that is sick but not dead. And it is a focus that irks activists in Detroit, who’ve been desperate for more coverage of their efforts to revive the city. (Including unlikely activists—Johnny Knoxville of Jackass fame recently filmed a series looking at growth in Detroit.)

Recently, the blog HiLobrow wrote about Chernobyl, where unofficial tourism will soon turn official: “Ruin porn seeks the poignancy of abandonment, the presence and poetry of absence. … The tourists come for abandonment. They do not come for the abandoned.” It’s the same thing we are looking for in those pictures of Detroit, a voyeuristic dip into desertion. But Detroit’s abandoned are still there, though outside the frame.