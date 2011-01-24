What is the Pirate Party—and why is it helping Wikileaks?

This past December, when the host of the Wikileaks domain shut down the organization’s online presence, the Pirate Party came to the rescue . No, the saviors were not renegade Somalis or Internet bootleggers, but, rather, a small but growing five-year-old political party focused on copyright and intellectual property laws. There are between 30 and 40 Pirate Parties globally, and two Pirate Party members sit in the European Parliament. By reopening the shuttered Wikileaks on the Swiss Pirate Party’s site, the party linked up with one of the biggest stories of 2010. A tiny movement was suddenly on the global political map.

While it doesn’t get a lot of attention in the press, America also has a Pirate Party . Founded in June 2006 by University of Georgia graduate student Brent Allison, the United States Pirate Party’s (USPP’s) aim, loosely summarized, is to completely change how information is shared on the Internet. At the time of its founding, Allison told Wired magazine , “This party is all about raising awareness of issues that only geeks and lawyers have cared about until now.” Like its international counterparts, the USPP’s main practical concerns are digital intellectual property and privacy laws—specifically, the abolition of a 1998 digital U.S. copyright law, the reduction of copyrights to 14 years (from 95 years after publication, or 70 years after the author’s death), and the expiration of patents that don’t result in significant progress within four years (as opposed to 20 years)

In the years since its inception, the USPP has garnered, according to USPP Records Officer Brad Hall, 3,000 members and has organized seven state chapters. But it has also struggled to maintain momentum and continuity of leadership, even within its brief lifespan. Allison stepped down within three days of founding the party, and, in late 2009, former chairman Ryan Martin was removed over allegations of election fraud and shoddy meeting attendance. Three of the six USPP board positions are currently vacant, and the current officers and leaders are a motley, geographically disjointed crew: Chair Brittany Phelps is an undergraduate student in Arizona, hoping to study intellectual property law; vice-chair Jay Emerson is a “non-matriculated graduate student” at Stony Brook University in New York; Hall is a substitute teacher based in Florida; and Washington state party founder Jeff Talada is a “stay at-home husband.” Because of the distances between them, they meet (with varying frequency, on Tuesday nights) on the USPP’s Internet Relay Chat channel—a primitive chat room beloved of techie-types—and conduct most recruitment online.