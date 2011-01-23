But wait, it's actually worse than that. I took the 2016 figures for the Affordable Care Act but used a 2008 figure for the McCain plan. That means I didn't even account for the effect of health care inflation over the intervening eight years, an effect that would have made the McCain plan even more expensive.

How much more expensive I can't really say. The centerpiece of the McCain plan was a tax credit, available to all Americans, for the purchase of health insurance. But, as I recall, the McCain campaign was always very vague about how quickly their tax credit would grow.

I imagine that's because if they had given specifics, they would exposed themselves politically. If the tax credit grew fast enough to keep providing people with good insurance, it would have cost a lot more. If the tax credit grew more slowly, to reduce the cost, individuals would have been left struggling to get decent insurance.

Of course, all of this assumes that the estimate of McCain's plan cited by Rubin was accurate. I doubt it was. The McCain plan would have destabilized existing group insurance without providing a viable alternative; the financial assistance it would have provided would have been too small for many people to get coverage. As a result, my impression was always that it might end up costing a little less than what the Affordable Care Act ultimately will, but only because it would do a lot less.

And that wasn't just my opinion. Back in 2008, the Urban Institute's Linda Blumberg who's been doing this for years and is respected by people of all ideological stripes, also examined the McCain plan. Her conclusion: