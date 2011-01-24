Republicans on the whole don't seem particularly serious about trying to fix the nation's health care system or even trying to fix health care reform. Ross Douthat would like to change that. In his New York Times op-ed column this morning, he urges Republicans to suspend, at least temporarily, efforts at repealing the law outright and to focus on changing some of the law's worst elements:

What Republicans need is a different kind of incremental approach, one that uses the strongest conservative critiques of the health care bill as a framework for a reform of the reform. If Obama is defeated in 2012, this framework could easily be adapted into a full scale repeal-and-replace effort. But in the event that he’s re-elected, it would offer a Republican Congress a blueprint for improving the law without doing away with it entirely. ... in the unlikely event that the president did embrace a reform of the reform, conservatives would have an opportunity to transform Obamacare from within. With the right changes, the new health care law could expand access to insurance in a more cost-effective, less coercive and more market-oriented way. Which is to say, it could become the kind of reform that conservatives claim to have been looking for all along.

Douthat, to his great credit, seems genuinely interested both in improving public policy and making health care more accessible. But I want to say something about one of his recommendations: altering the Affordable Care Act so that it encourages more people to use high-deductible insurance.

Douthat has made this argument before and he's not the only one. One of the most common complaints I hear from the right is that the Affordable Care Act will, as Douthat says, foster a system in which "every insurance plan has to be comprehensive, every significant payment is made by a third party, and consumers have no idea what their treatments actually cost." This would be problematic, Douthat and the conservatives say, because it encourages more health care spending.

The thing is, I'm not sure the Affordable Care Act really does that, at least in the way that the conservatives think.