A story in Sunday's New York Times had the headline "Obama to Press Centrist Agenda in His Address." It was the kind of article that both sources and editors undoubtedly imagined would set the tone for discussion on the Sunday morning shows. And, based on what I saw on television, the sources and editors were right. David Gregory flagged the article just a few minutes into his interview with House Majority Whip Eric Cantor.

But the article itself seemed to paint a more complicated picture than the headline. Obama is trying to "recast himself as a more business-friendly, pragmatic progressive," the article stated, by "emphasizing job creation, deficit reduction and a willingness to compromise in a new period of divided government." But Obama will also make a staunch defense of the Affordable Care Act while calling for more spending on infrastructure, education, and research and development.

Obama will be renewing his call to bring the government's budget closer to long-term balance, the article went on to explain. But he's unlikely to endorse recommendations for significant entitlement cuts that the chairmen of the Bowles-Simpson commission made.

What's going on here? Here's my guess--and, to be clear, it's just a guess based on very little actual reporting.