Following an export-oriented week in Washington--with China’s president visiting, a new White House Council on Jobs and Competitiveness created, and capped by an Obama visit to a GE plant in Schenectady New York--new Michigan Governor Rick Snyder’s first State of the State message took a similar “think globally, act locally” tack.

Snyder’s proposals for increased exports, export-boosting infrastructure, and welcoming immigrant talent to reinvent Michigan’s economy showed how governors can pragmatically boost their state’s economic fortunes by increasing international trade and global connectivity.

At his speech last week, Snyder, the former CEO of Gateway Computers, gave the State House audience his international businessman’s bottom-line: “To achieve success in today’s world requires that we look beyond our borders. We must open ourselves to the promises and potential of the global marketplace.”