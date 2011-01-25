What the White House eventually realized was that co-opting business didn’t require responding to this critique. That's because Corporate America was also leveling a much more superficial charge at the same time: that the president and his aides weren’t sufficiently reverential toward business. As Fareed Zakaria summarized it after speaking with several CEOs: “[T]hey pointed to the fact that Obama has no business executives in his Cabinet, that he rarely consults with CEOs (except for photo ops), that he has almost no private-sector experience, that he’s made clear he thinks government and nonprofit work are superior to the private sector.”

The genius of the White House was to address this second concern—showering businessmen with love and attention—while mostly ignoring the first. And, because business leaders had merged the two criticisms in their own minds—and because they have a relatively crude understanding of what actually drives White House policymaking—they couldn’t immediately discern that Obama had conceded almost nothing of consequence.

For Obama, this is quite a coup. While I never thought big business would uniformly oppose him in 2012—surely many business leaders would have fallen in line even without the charm offensive, given the improving economy and the clownish opposition—it clearly helps to have the corporate world back him enthusiastically. If nothing else, that will deprive the eventual GOP nominee of much needed campaign cash, and will defuse the energy behind the shadowy corporate front groups the GOP deployed so effectively during the midterms.

Long before then, though, the political support of the business community could pay dividends. One of the arguments the president will make in the State of the Union is about the need for investments in infrastructure and education—which provide stimulus now and boost productivity in the future—even as we rein in the long-term deficit. The early Republican response has been reflexive opposition: Budget cuts now, budget cuts later, budget cuts forever. But business leaders could help Obama advance this agenda on Capitol Hill given their pull with the GOP and their natural affinity for such investments.

Obama’s other big goal for the State of the Union (and beyond) is to convince the public he’s obsessively focused on job-creation—hence the “competitiveness” theme the president will use to frame his speech. The dirty little secret of macroeconomic policy is that most of the decisions that will influence job growth over the next two years have already been made. The beauty of the rapprochement with business is that it creates the appearance of a president rolling up his sleeves to solve the problem.

And the best part is that it seems to come at little substantive cost. Yes, Obama is likely to pursue corporate tax reform and free trade deals, both business priorities. But these were already on the table before the recent love-in with business, and Obama has said any new corporate tax regime must generate at least as much revenue as the old one. (Also, keep in mind that Sperling and Goolsbee, not Daley or Immelt, will be the White House officials with greatest influence over details.)

The only real question is whether big business will wake up one morning and discover it’s been played. “What I told my colleagues on the way to breakfast yesterday was to quit saying what a good deal Daley is going to be for the business community,” Donohue recently told the Times. “[I]f business thinks they are going to put their arm around Daley and he’s going to do their bidding, they’re wrong.” At the time, Donohue may have been shrewdly downplaying the significance of the appointment. But, in retrospect, it looks like he was onto something.

