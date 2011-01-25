As a new class of governors mulls how to reignite job creation, it’s safe to bet that too many of them will go in for firm “recruitment.” Eager to deliver results fast, these well-intentioned executives will seek to out-compete rival states in an expensive race to poach companies and jobs from elsewhere. Their hope: secure some splashy ribbon cuttings and early announcements of job-creation.

And yet, smart governors may want to spare themselves the expense. As it happens, growing jobs “organically” from among existing businesses and local entrepreneurship is by far a surer bet for lasting job creation than firm “chasing,” and, what is more, state “cluster” strategies furnish a powerful, cost-effective framework for action. Wise governors should take a look.

In a new paper , states, we argue, are frequently caught between fealty to a discredited grail and, on the other hand, poor execution on a better idea.Too often, state economic policies have placed external business recruitment at the center of their efforts, not realizing that such “smokestack” or headquarters chasing is typically wasteful at a time when resources are scarce. The hard fact, according to the California scholar Jed Kolko: No more than 2 percent of annual state job gains can be attributed to business relocations nationally while more than 95 percent comes from the expansion of existing businesses (nearly 42 percent) and the birth of new establishments (56 percent).At the same time, when states do look inward to foster “organic” growth based on existing strengths, they have not always recognized the centrality of their regional economies. Instead, state competitiveness efforts have tended to focus too narrowly on what economist Greg Tassey calls the “black box” model of development, which assumes that jobs will magically appear in the presence of the right inputs to growth, usually defined as tax credits, R&D, training programs, and physical infrastructure. The problem is, states must also attend to how those inputs are utilized and combined through the intense, day-to-day dynamics that drive regional economies.

Which is where regional industry clusters--synergistic regional concentrations of firms and related networks and actors in particular fields--come in.