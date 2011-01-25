Last week, when the Washington Post published a story about the Wake County (NC) School Board’s decision to abandon a widely heralded decade-old policy of economically integrating its schools, and new school board member John Tedesco suggested that concentrating poor students in very poor schools was the key to solving their educational challenges, I got into high dudgeon. After all, several decades of urban policy and research have confirmed the economic, social, and political challenges that arise from concentrated poverty. But before I could calm down and write a truly devastating post about it, Stephen Colbert nailed it. So rather than read my rant, watch Colbert’s terrific takedown.