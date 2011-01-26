Did NBC snub 2011’s Newbery and Caldecott winners for the ‘Jersey Shore’ guidette?

For more than a decade, the winners of the prestigious Newbery and Caldecott Medals—think the Oscars for children’s books—have appeared on NBC’s “Today” show the Tuesday after the awards’ announcement. This year, however, those tuning in on January 11 to see Clare Vanderpool and Erin Stead, deemed to have respectively produced the best children’s book and the best picture book illustrations of 2010, were surprised to find Matt Lauer interviewing a different breakout author instead: Snooki.

The queen of the “Jersey Shore” guidettes, who once divulged to The New York Times that she has only read two books (ever), was touting her new novel, entitled A Shore Thing. “It’s pretty much like the show, but you’re reading it,” said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to a perpetually head-nodding Lauer. Basically, that means 304 pages of promiscuous, binge-drinking, fist-pumping, Ed Hardy tee-shirt-wearing, fake-tanned characters doing their thing. Polizzi taught Lauer words like “Bennie” (a New Yorker who comes to the Shore), “badonk” (butt), and the ever-popular “weenis” (the ugly flap of skin on one’s elbow.) Then, Lauer took on the role of teacher, explaining how, “when you bend the elbow it doesn’t get all wrinkly, it only gets wrinkly when you straighten it out.”

The Caldecott and Newbery winners, meanwhile, are already instant classics. Each year, the medal winners are routinely catapulted to the top of library reading lists and essentially guaranteed to stay in print for generations. Vanderpool and Stead’s book are currently Amazon’s list of top 100 bestsellers (while A Shore Thing is nowhere in sight). So why did “Today” eschew Vanderpool and Stead, after eleven years of honoring their predecessors? Was it bad planning on the part of the show? Just a coincidence? Or did “Today” choose glitz over substance? (It’s worth noting that Amy Chua, author of the wildly controversial, headline-making book “The Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother,” also appeared on the show the same day as Snooki.)

The children’s book world hasn’t taken the debacle lightly. The American Library Association (ALA), which selects the Caldecott and Newbery winners, issued a press release stating that it “did reach out to the Today Show, and multiple conversations took place between show producers and … ALA’s media relations firm. …Unfortunately, we were turned down.” The statement noted that, considering its history with NBC’s morning program, the ALA hopes “the Today Show can find room for us in the future.” The children’s book blogosphere erupted, and letters of protest were sent by the Society of Children’s Books Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) to “Today,” as well as to the Los Angeles Times and New York Times. (They have yet to be printed). A Facebook page was also created to advocate putting put the award-winners on the air for their annual segment.