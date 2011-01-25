In tonight's State of the Union, President Obama will propose to freeze discretionary, non-defense spending at current levels for five years. I believe ABC News' Jake Tapper was the first to report the story. Administration officials are now confirming it, via statements like this:

As a down payment toward reducing the deficit, the President is calling for a five-year freeze on non-security discretionary spending. In areas outside the freeze, we also will be looking for cuts and efficiencies. For instance, the President is putting forward a five-year plan developed by Secretary Gates to achieve $78 billion in defense savings.

What is discretionary spending? It's funding to help states run public schools, to finance the operations of the Environmental Protection Agency--basically, all the money that doesn't go to programs like Medicare and Social Security, whose funding rises automatically as demand for the programs increase.

And what would it mean to freeze discretionary spending for five years? The exact parameters of the freeze aren't clear, but presumably it would mean keeping funding for those programs at the same level they are now, without adjustments for inflation or population growth.

Overall, discretionary spending isn't a huge chunk of federal spending; it's about a sixth of the budget, depending on how you count. And President Obama has already called for a similar spending freeze that was supposed to last for three years. By announcing a five-year freeze tonight, he's merely embracing the freeze for another two. But adding those two years in no small thing, when you consider the effects of compound interest: Freezing spending at 2010 levels has a much bigger effect in 2015 than it will in 2013.