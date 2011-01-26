Is technology making kids too digitally dependent—or just creating new forms of intimacy?

The night I lost my digital virginity, I was sixteen, visiting family in Paris. One evening, my cousin and I decided to go to a movie. Before I could reach for the newspaper listings, he switched on a box the size of a small television that sat on a living room shelf, unnoticed by me until that moment. The screen glowed blue as he typed in a sequence of numbers. Voilà! The desired information appeared in a flash of light that seemed nothing less than magical.



Thinking back on the moment now, I remember feeling disconcerted by the mysterious box—one of the “Minitel” devices popular in France in the early ’90s—and my cousin’s nonchalance at the transaction it had performed, as if pulling information out of the air were no more unusual than eating crepes on the street or riding the Metro, other aspects of everyday life in Paris I had quickly learned to enjoy. Certainly I had no wish to learn to use it myself. As for the prospect that, within 20 years, I and everyone I knew would carry around its equivalent in our pockets? You could more easily have convinced me that a genie itself would emerge from the small blue screen.

Teenagers today, of course, don’t discover the Internet in a single indelible moment, as I did almost two decades ago; they are “digital natives,” born to it. According to a recent report by the Kaiser Family Foundation, kids aged eight to 18 use media for more than seven and a half hours a day—and that doesn’t include texting. (It doesn’t include talking on mobile phones, either, but apparently teenagers don’t do that anymore.) As Susan Maushart writes in her new book, The Winter of Our Disconnect, for her kids, “media use is not an activity—like exercise, or playing Monopoly, or bickering with your brother in the backseat. It’s an environment: pervasive, invisible, shrink-wrapped around pretty much everything kids do and say and think.”

Maushart’s book is structured around what she calls “The Experiment,” a prelapsarian fantasy of returning to the predigital age. What would happen, she wondered, if she pulled the plug on her family’s media activity for six months? Inspired by Thoreau’s Walden, she decided to enact the twenty-first-century equivalent of moving to a cabin in the woods: no iPhones, no computers, no iPods, no television. (Her kids were allowed to use computers outside their home when necessary—for instance, at the library to do homework.) “Like many other parents,” she writes, “I’d noticed that the more we seemed to communicate as individuals, the less we seemed to cohere as a family.” Was the speed and intensity of multitasking worth living a life of “quiet digital desperation”?

The only thing surprising about what happens to Maushart’s children—all teenagers—is the speed at which the positive effects of digital deprivation kick in. Her video-game-addicted son, who for years hasn’t played “anything that didn’t involve a joystick or a mouse,” returns to the saxophone lessons he abandoned, practicing for hours a day and reading Murakami on the side. Her elder daughter, in her first year in college, takes up cooking. Even the youngest and least-compliant, who spends most of the time she once devoted to texting talking on the land line, finds that her grades improve. “I watched as my kids awoke slowly from the state of cognitus interruptus that had characterized many of their waking hours, to become more focused, logical thinkers,” Maushart writes triumphantly. “I watched as their attention spans sputtered and took off, allowing them to read for hours—not minutes—at a stretch; to practice their instruments intensively; to hold longer and more complex conversations with adults and among themselves; to improve their capacity to think beyond the present moment, even if that only translated into remembering to wash out tights for tomorrow morning.”