Presidents frequently use the State of the Union address to introduce new ideas or try out new political themes. Not tonight. The Barack Obama you heard speaking to Congress was the Barack Obama who ran for president in 2008. And I think he's here to stay this time.

Remember, Obama spent most of his candidacy sounding calls for long-term change--about appealing to the better instincts of both parties and finding bipartisan solutions to the nation’s problems, about making the “hard choices” necessary to save the economy and, eventually, the planet. Plenty of us dismissed those notions as naïve or misguided. But it was clear that Obama was very serious about them, for better or for worse.

Actually, it was for worse--because Obama couldn’t be that president during his first two years. The collapse of the financial industry and its collateral damage forced Obama to focus on short-term, emergency measures to rescue the economy. The campaign for health care reform ran into unexpectedly stiff and unified Republican resistance, obliterating any hope of bipartisanship on what would become his signature and at times all-consuming initiative.

I’m among those who believes that the primary reason for Democratic political misfortunes in 2010 was the state of the economy—and that Obama’s worst sin of the first two years was failing to enact a bigger, bolder stimulus that might have created more jobs. (I.e., he needed to be more partisan and not less.) But I also believe that the role of economic crisis manager, particularly in the face of such determined Republican opposition, just didn’t play to Obama's political strengths.