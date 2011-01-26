The key moment in his speech was when he invoked America’s Sputnik moment—a reference to when Americans learned to their horror in 1958 that the Soviets had beat them into space with the launch of the first satellite. At the time, the news about Sputnik justified a massive expansion of the space program and of federal grants for science and science education. Here’s how Obama invoked Sputnik:

Half a century ago, when the Soviets beat us into

space with the launch of a satellite called Sputnik¸ we

had no idea how we'd beat them to the moon. The

science wasn't there yet. NASA didn't even exist. But

after investing in better research and education, we

didn't just surpass the Soviets; we unleashed a wave

of innovation that created new industries and millions

of new jobs.



This is our generation's Sputnik moment. Two years

ago, I said that we needed to reach a level of research

and development we haven't seen since the height of

the Space Race. In a few weeks, I will be sending a

budget to Congress that helps us meet that goal. We'll

invest in biomedical research, information

technology, and especially clean energy technology—

an investment that will strengthen our security,

protect our planet, and create countless new jobs for

our people.

So what, you might ask? The Cold War is over. But Americans know that we have a new economic, and possibly military, adversary across the Pacific, and that some of America’s economic woes are due to our enormous trade deficit with China. So without saying so explicitly—which would have been impolitic to say the least (we are not at war with China, and should not do anything to encourage the notion)—Obama reaped the thematic rewards of a neo-Cold War metaphor that implied a threat to our national security without sowing the actual seeds of war. Clean-energy technology, high-speed rail—they’re not just about spending money on new gadgets, they’re about national defense and survival just as the highway program was. That was the unspoken theme of Obama’s economic nationalism, and it framed the debate over government and the downturn in a new way that will allow him to promote the kind of measures that he has always wanted.

What else about Obama’s speech? In evaluating what a president says, it is important to distinguish generalities from specifics and subordinate clauses from main clauses. Generalities (“I’m going to freeze spending”) don’t count as much as specifics (cutting "billions of dollars in defense spending"). Subordinate clauses (“Although we do need to prune regulations”) don’t count as much as main clauses (“We need to protect citizens against dirty air and water”). In his speech, Obama consistently threw rhetorical subordinate clauses to the opposition while preserving and defending his own liberal agenda in the main, specific clauses. Look at the way he described regulatory review:

To reduce barriers to growth and investment, I've

ordered a review of government regulations. When we

find rules that put an unnecessary burden on

businesses, we will fix them. But I will not hesitate to

create or enforce commonsense safeguards to protect

the American people. That's what we've done in this

country for more than a century. It's why our food is

safe to eat, our water is safe to drink, and our air is

safe to breathe. It's why we have speed limits and

child labor laws. It's why last year, we put in place

consumer protections against hidden fees and

penalties by credit card companies, and new rules to

prevent another financial crisis. And it's why we

passed reform that finally prevents the health

insurance industry from exploiting patients.