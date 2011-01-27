The belief that Jews murdered Christian boys appeared as early as the twelfth century, when the Jews of Norwich were accused of murdering a tanner named William (later regarded as a saint). The Benedictine Thomas of Monmouth, who wrote a life of William, described it as a ritual killing. In addition to eyewitness testimony by Christians, he cited the supposed words of a Jew named Theobald who had converted to Christianity: “He verily told us that in the ancient writings of his fathers it was written that the Jews, without the shedding of human blood, could neither obtain their freedom, nor could they ever return to their fatherland. Hence it was laid down by them in ancient times that every year they must sacrifice a Christian in some part of the world to the Most High God in scorn and contempt of Christ, that so they might avenge their sufferings on Him; inasmuch as it was because of Christ’s death that they had been shut out from their own country, and were in exile as slaves in a foreign land.”

The pattern was set: Jews had admitted that their religion required them to kill Christians, or so Christian authorities claimed. By 1475, when the Jews of Trent were indicted for murdering a Christian boy named Simon, their interrogators knew a great deal about the Passover ritual and tortured the accused to make them confess that they needed Christian blood. From Norwich to Trent to Kishinev and beyond, the collective fantasy crystallized, found believers, and did its work. It rested—when it rested on anything—on Christian rumors, Jewish testimony extorted by torture, and statements like that of Theobald, the origin of which is not clear.

Still, if the exact origins of these slanders are uncertain, the intentions with which Christians uttered them are not. The blood libel—usually called the blood accusation in older historical and reference works—gave those who hated Jews a reason for their feelings. Accepting it as fact allowed everyone from members of mobs to monastic hagiographers to portray Jews as enemies of the human race and the Christian religion.

Palin was not the only one to use the phrase during the national debate over the Tucson shootings. Writing in The Wall Street Journal, Glenn Reynolds accused left-wing pundits of committing a blood libel when they claimed that right-wing pundits were in some way responsible for the killings. Meanwhile, The Washington Times defended Palin for employing the phrase, and, hurling all its comparisons into one basket, even described the attack on her as part of an “ongoing pogrom against conservative thinkers.” It’s a little hard to see what the editorial writers had in mind: Conservatives challenged by the left retain their civil rights, their property, and their absolute right to free speech, which they are exercising vigorously in every forum available. Nor has anyone attempted to indict them for carrying out ritual killings.