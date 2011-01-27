Left fifteenth floor an hour ago. Still snow, third of April

Of the year, moss-agate still. Will try to will myself

To sleep. Magical thoughts move intravenously in hospital,

And there is also harm beyond my own imagination’s gift

For clemency. Turned one hematite-dark square

In the Unresponsive Blood Ward, one rose angle past

Denial looking at his torso bare.

North of Stockholm, in a dulled medieval painting

Nearly primitive, a feudal lord is playing chess with bony

Death (come, of course, to take our marrow’s lives). File

Or rank, I would be the chalkstone rook. Look over

Your left shoulder blade, handsome boy, you

Will move only in the L’s. You will be adamant,

The horse-carved knight.

This poem ran in the February 17, 2011, issue of the magazine.