All of this is by way of introducing Susan Jacoby’s disturbing and important book. Her focus is not at all on the advances that gerontological research has made in improving the health, happiness, and sometimes the longevity of much of our older population. She prefers to look into “the uncharted perils that lurk in the region of old age” and the self-delusion of “the expectation that things are going to turn out well if we only conduct ourselves well.” The notion that many of the elderly can postpone or even prevent much of the physical and mental deterioration associated with an increasing life span is, by Jacoby’s lights, the result of “myth and marketing.”

Never Say Die will stir up controversy, but it will also draw attention to social issues often ignored in our enthusiastic promotion of the health-sustaining values and behaviors in which we have placed so much faith in recent years. The book is in this way an important corrective to those of us who are so taken with the realization that conscious will and a determined approach are valuable resources that we forget the unpalatable fact that we live in a multi-tiered society in which the best will in the world, and the most determination, are limited by the reality of the actual circumstances of life.

Too many of the elderly do not have the family or the communal attachments necessary to feel valued; too many are widowed or otherwise alone; too many live in surroundings where they are essentially without the companionship necessary to stimulate a mind in danger of deteriorating. Too many are so poor or unable to obtain social services that they cannot remain in their own homes, and are certainly without the wherewithal to live in an upscale retirement community or assisted-living facility. Too many have passed their entire lives without the level of education and general knowledge necessary to take advantage of what is available to their peers raised in circumstances of greater awareness. For the vast majority of such men and women, so often socially and even physically more or less isolated, modern gerontology and its discoveries might as well not exist.

Where autonomy is made impossible by the dependence on others necessary to live through each day, the exercise of conscious will is a useless suggestion to make. Where nothing in a person’s earlier years lends itself to an old age devoted to continuing intellectual and physical pursuits, a late-life interest in Tolstoy or even crossword puzzles is unlikely to appear, no matter the urging by well-intentioned social workers or people like me who write books about it. Where the despair of loneliness and poverty haunts every hour, the optimism to embark on new projects cannot find a place to alight on the brain’s cortex.

Poverty itself is an enormous obstacle to an enlightened and enlightening—not to say healthy—old age. Jacoby informs us that “only one-fourth of Americans over sixty-five have incomes of more than $33,677 a year. Another quarter have incomes under $11,139. Household income drops precipitously with every decade ... [and] many lower-middleincome women slip below the poverty line almost as soon as they are widowed as a result of leftover medical bills and funeral expenses.” Those are chilling numbers. And quite obviously, the families and individuals with the lowest incomes are most likely to have always been among the economically disadvantaged, and as a result to have been inadequately educated and therefore less than wellinformed at every phase of their lives.

Such are the lessons taught by Jacoby’s book. We live in an era of cockeyed optimism, she tells us, about the gains that have been made in the prospects of elderly people. Our media serve up one promise after another of forthcoming medical and societal miracles that will increase longevity and provide sturdy good health for the added years, not to mention financial security, wisdom, and continued sexual vibrancy. The onrushing hordes of baby boomers are constantly being told that “seventy is the new fifty” as medical and pharmaceutical aids to “successful aging” become available by prescription, over the counter, and perhaps by means of corrective space-age surgical techniques that are the products of current research in stem-cell applications, organ transplantation, and even bionic technology. We read of the new “regenerative medicine” that will revitalize our tissues, and imagine its benisons to be imminent, plentiful, and soon available for the asking.

It is Jacoby’s mission to deflate the exaggeration and to expose all that she considers humbug. She wants to be sure her readers are aware that—hope as we might—aging inevitably brings on a series of gradual, and sometimes rapid, debilitations that are physical, mental, financial, and social, especially for the great majority of Americans who do not fall into the category known as upper middle class or higher. Very appropriately and with forceful emphasis, she points out that “inflated expectations about successful aging, if the body imposes a cruel old age, can lead to real despair.” She argues convincingly and correctly in favor of collective action to address such problems, including those in which the social welfare of the older population stands in danger of conflicting with that of the younger, leading to a worsening of the inter-generational conflict that is currently just beginning to be felt. In such matters she is an articulate advocate for all of us, regardless of age.

Statistics supporting Jacoby’s viewpoint pour forth from the pages of her book, sometimes so relentlessly on the heels of one another that they make for difficult reading and tempt one to skim sections of the arguments that she presents. The result, unfortunately, is a volume far less powerful than it should have been. Bolstering a case with figure after figure, study after study, does not necessarily strengthen it. The dulling recitation of facts makes the crisis less vivid; too many of Jacoby’s chapters seem more like diatribes than like well-formed presentations of the topics that she brings to our attention or the conditions under which too many Americans live.

Only rarely do we read of actual people and actual circumstances, or of an actual experience that Jacoby herself has had when speaking with an aged man or woman who might bring human meaning to certain of her perspectives, and empathy to the mind of the reader. If she has walked among the elderly and the real men and women of whom she writes in such collective numbers, there is precious little evidence of it. Virtually no one appears in her pages with whom she or the reader can identify—there is only a structure of inanimate and joined population-based data and the conclusions based on them. Except when writing of family members and a few others to whom she was especially close, Jacoby puts no recognizable human souls into her narrative, which is consequently not really a narrative at all but more a succession of feature articles written on assignment and illustrated by the story of no one.

Over and over I visualized Jacoby with a file of index cards on her desk, industriously transcribing the scribblings on one after the other into her manuscript, to fulfill her notion of the requirements of documentation. She is by profession a science writer, and she seems unable or unwilling to shed her mantle of impersonal objectivity and distance sufficiently to illustrate the terrible dilemmas to which she rightly calls our attention. She treats them like so much sociology and statistical proof rather than as the drama of human lives that we might expect in the presentation of such a potentially affecting subject.

To read Never Say Die is like being taken on an airplane high over a city that one would much prefer to visit in leisurely and more intimate fashion on the ground. And this city is one about whose nature Jacoby yields no quarter in her determination to show that its scenario, for all but the most privileged of its citizens, is one of unrelieved gloom and pessimism, made worse by “a creeping realization of the ultimate ineffectiveness of the defenses—the ‘positive’ measures—by which all of us attempt to keep the demons of old old age at bay.” It is precisely in this part of her argument that she loses those of us who have carefully followed or participated in the scientific and general literature that each year tells of new triumphs in the campaign against the debility that has until recent decades been presumed to be the wages of time’s passage.

Jacoby should know, she must know, that there is no longer any doubt of the effectiveness of such “positive measures” as exercise programs, intellectual stimulation, creative projects, and the closeness of community to ward off the deteriorations visited on the structure and functioning of the aging human body. To deny this certainty, as she does so dismissively, is to vitiate both her thesis and the thesis that she should be presenting, which is that we nowadays recognize how much can be done to ameliorate the problems of aging individuals across social classes, and our responsibility must therefore be to make certain that every American has access to the remedies available to relatively few.

For the undeniable fact is that things will very likely “turn out well if only we conduct ourselves well,” and to deny it is to do a great disservice to the very population that Jacoby means to benefit. And she does seem to be aware of this, though nowhere to the point of acknowledging (except obliquely) that such things are possible, as when she cites research showing “that walking not only increases life expectancy but that the faster people walk, the longer they live.” And what about the huge body of research showing that weight loss, vigorous exercise in addition to walking, family support, and even the much-abused crossword puzzle not only add to the quality of that longer life, but may increase its duration? Surely poor people, too, need to be told to walk a lot and watch their diet and engage in mentally sharpening activities, none of which are necessarily class-based remedies.

For far too many Americans, Jacoby’s hazard-strewn road through later life is an accurate depiction, and she hammers that point home in chapter after evidence-supported chapter. She shines a glaring spotlight on the consequences of social inequality, and on the huge group of the elderly and soon-to-be elderly who have indeed been deluded by a modern concept of aging that ignores the reality of the disabilities, the restrictions, and the losses that the years inevitably bring if they are not actively fought. It is a concept that denies the decade-by-decade increase in frequency of disease, poverty, and loneliness among the old, which may—when heaped on top of cultural handicaps—prevent any useful and proven measures from being so much as attempted.

Civic planners, makers of public policy, sociologists, geriatricians, cultural historians, and advocates of the elderly should make their way through Jacoby’s book. And so should every one of the many others whose moral philosophy is offended by the knowledge that social disparities stand in the way of providing known remedies for the depredations of aging, whether of mind, body, or soul. It will be many decades, if ever, before the 50 percent of those over age eighty-five who suffer from dementia can be afforded some relief or prevention of that dreaded plague of the final years, but in the meantime there is so much that can lighten the burden that they impose, and justice cries out for its universal implementation. There is nothing false or cold-hearted about such “privileged” measures. Compassion for the aged can take many forms.

Regardless of their studied outrage and air of sanctimony, Susan Jacoby and the fulminating fellow who engaged me at the medical center deserve the gratitude of the rest of us, who might otherwise continue in our own form of self-righteousness without stopping to consider that privilege has its responsibilities. Paramount among those responsibilities is to support the sweeping societal changes without which the bodily benefits accruing to us are unavailable to men and women who have not had our good fortune. One wishes only that Jacoby’s call to our public and individual consciences had been couched in more personalized, more human, terms.

Sherwin B. Nuland is a contributing editor for The New Republic. This article ran in the February 17, 2011, issue of the magazine.

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.