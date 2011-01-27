I desired you, I didn’t. I desired what’s coming

of the past. The roads will open for us. Life

will take us to its nature. We’ll forget

our shadows under the ancient pine tree, and leave

them there seated in shadows. A new day will rise

over our roads. We have two separate shadows

that don’t embrace or return the swallows’

greetings. I said: Think of the shadow if you want

to remember. She said: Be strong and realistic, forget

my shadow. On two roads life will take us

to its new nature. The dove won’t herald

peace or safety. We won’t be as we wished

to be. Whenever longing sleeps, tomorrow

awakens. We’ll be cured of our small resurrection

when the shadows sit on the fence, when

the moon is not a fever. When the shadows

sit on the fence.

—Translated by Fady Joudah

This poem ran in the February 17, 2011, issue of the magazine.