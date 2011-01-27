The U.S. could have avoided a p.r. crisis in Kyrgyzstan if it had just asked questions about who it was doing business with.

When an angry mob overthrew Kyrgyzstan’s autocratic president Kurmanbeck Bakiyev last April, one of the complaints heard most often on the streets of Bishkek, the country’s capital, was that the U.S. government had been complicit in propping up his regime. A former Soviet republic once known as the “Switzerland of Central Asia” because of its relatively strong civil society, Kyrgyzstan had suffered in recent years under Bakiyev from grinding poverty, widespread corruption, and government marred by cronyism and contempt for political opposition and independent media. And yet the United States remained a reliable supporter of the regime.

Though perhaps not the only reason Washington supported Bakiyev, certainly the biggest was the base that the U.S. military has maintained at Bishkek’s airport since 2001. It is critical to the war in Afghanistan; all U.S. troops journeying to the theater pass through the Transit Center at Manas, as the base is known. Rumors have long persisted that Bakiyev profited from the base through financial interests in Mina Corporation and Red Star Enterprises, the sister companies that supply jet fuel to Manas, and that officials in Washington might have known about these activities. After the president’s ouster, the controversy became so problematic, with the new Kyrgyz government repeatedly bringing it up in meetings with American officials, that the majority staff of the House National Security Subcommittee commissioned an investigation into the fuel companies’ contracts. But the final report, which came out just before the winter holidays, offered a surprising conclusion: There is “no credible evidence to support the allegation that President Bakiyev, his family, or affiliates were financially linked to Mina and Red Star.”

Still, many in Kyrgyzstan don’t buy the report’s findings. They continue to insist that Bakiyev exploited the base for personal gain, and that the U.S government either facilitated or ignored his activities. Even before the report’s release, the new Kyrgyz government called for the creation of a state-controlled fuel supplier and launched its own investigation into contracts at Manas. Then, in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty six days after the report was published, new President Roza Otunbayeva accused Mina of “wrongdoing.” Three days later, she intimated that Mina was trying to bribe her to keep its Manas contract (a company representative, she said, met with her son last July). And Prime Minister Almazbek Atambayev has said that the Bakiyevs are “behind Mina Corp.” Whether these claims of wrongdoing are accurate or not, what’s clear is that the United States has found itself in the middle of an embarrassing, international p.r. crisis—and one that it could have avoided.

Since its creation, Manas has played an outsized, and negative, role in Kyrgyz politics. The arrival of a major American military installation offered an easy opportunity for the political graft all too common in Central Asia. Not long after the base was established, the two operators supplying fuel to the airport were taken over by the son and son-in-law of Askar Akayev, Bakiyev’s predecessor, quickly raising allegations of corruption. After Akayev was ousted in the “Tulip Revolution” of 2005, the FBI, according to NBC, found that he and his family had operated a “vast international criminal network that stretched all the way to a series of shell companies in the United States.”