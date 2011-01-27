“That would be a no…” Sunstein began.

“OK, OK,” Stearns cut him off again. The chairman then noted that, at this point in 2003, the Bush administration had rejected 19 regulations by federal agencies, while the Obama administration has rejected none. Sunstein tried to explain: “I’d say yes, I’m aware of that. But would you like an elaboration?” Stearns didn't “I think when the Democrats have a chance [to ask questions], then you can have an elaboration.” A clearly exasperated Sunstein could barely get a word in, and, at the end of the interrogation, his only quip was, “Thank you for enabling me to be brief.”

And so began the House Republicans’ war on federal regulations. If Obama thought his Wall Street Journal op-ed—the one where he promised to subject government to greater scrutiny and “remove outdated regulations that stifle job creation”—would garner any Republican love, he was wrong. On the energy and commerce subcommittee, at least, few of the GOP members were interested in understanding the finer points of the new review. Mostly, they just wanted to beat up on regulations they didn't like—never mind what the nerdy law professor sitting before them had to say about it.

When Joe Barton, a Texas Republican, got his chance to ask questions, Sunstein tried to explain that the Obama administration hasn’t issued that many more new regulations in its first two years than the previous Bush administration did in its last two. Barton mused that the new health care law must have created "thousands" of new regulations. When Sunstein tried to suggest that "I don't think the data supports that claim," Barton cut him off. Instead, he wanted to know if Sunstein agreed that the EPA’s “endangerment finding”—the one declaring that global warming poses a threat to human health and welfare—will cost millions of jobs and billions of dollars. Sunstein patiently explained that the endangerment finding isn’t, in itself, a regulation (it’s only a scientific determination), and that the EPA is trying to “minimize the burdens” of any carbon regulations they issue. Barton wasn't impressed.

Later on in the hearing, Sunstein actually did get a chance to delve into the details of Obama’s approach to regulation. Oklahoma Republican John Sullivan asked him to explain the whole bit about how agencies must consider equity and human dignity: “Say, for example, your cost-benefit tests impose $100 billion in costs to the economy but supposedly result in $1 trillion in human dignity. What does this mean?” Sunstein offered up, as an example, rules mandating wheelchair access, which may not always pass a strict economic cost-benefit test, but do have other virtues. Sullivan was unmoved: “I understand, but someone keeping their job is dignity, too.”