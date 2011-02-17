One piece, on the face of it linguistic but in fact also political—the battle between artificially “purist” Greek and the spoken vernacular already marked a major division between conservatives and radicals—pays artful tribute to the Scottish philologist J. S. Blackie and others for taking modern demotic Greek seriously. Another publicizes theories on the Trojan War advanced by the eminent Egyptologist Gaston Maspero; another is simply an advertisement for the new Alexandrian museum. The more literary pieces include a couple of notes on Shakespeare’s thought; a sketch of Byzantine poets; a comparison of Keats’s Lamia with its main source, a tale reported by Philostratus in his Life of Apollonius of Tyana; and a synopsis of Lucian’s satiric essay “On Salaried Posts in Great Houses”.

Reading this collection put me in mind, too often for comfort, of the generations of undergraduate essays I had to read during my career as a university teacher. I found the same tendency to make long unexamined quotations do the work of analysis; the same displays of factitious scholarship borrowed from the work under review; the same readiness (most notably on those Byzantine poets) to take refuge in synopsis, or even in mere catalogues of names; the same occasional descent into emotional, not to say platitudinous, generalization (“in this poetry we will find the genius of our race, and all its tenderness, along with the most precious beating of Hellenism’s very heart”). The mature Cavafy would have been seriously embarrassed had he lived to see these youthful efforts resurrected by his admirers. He reportedly dismissed them as his “baggage in prose,” and the amount of rather better work that he took care not to publish—some of it included in the present volume—confirms his verdict.

Jeffreys excuses the poor quality of the published work on the grounds, firstly, that Cavafy was struggling to accommodate himself to “purist” diction, and, secondly, that he had to cater to readers who “expected a peculiar style of learned journalism that consisted of a formulaic blend of encyclopedic dilettantism interspersed with choice translations of foreign authors and foreign journalists.” Jeffreys’s explanation would carry more weight did both phenomena not appear with almost equal frequency in the unpublished works (see the struggling essay on Browning). Were some of these pieces, one wonders, especially the folkloric ones, editors’ rejects? Some, interestingly, were originally written in English. Here, despite George Seferis’s claim that till the age of nine Cavafy spoke only English, his grasp of idiom is often shaky: we read, for instance, of werewolves that “struck off the heads of little children with their teeth.”

When we turn to the more literary unpublished work, we are back in the scented late nineteenth-century world of Symbolism and the Decadents. An essay on the Sophists sees them as fin de siècle aesthetes like Baudelaire or Wilde. Readers of Cavafy’s poetry will be uneasily reminded that until the end of his life he remained in thrall to Art for Art’s Sake. Yet by 1898 he had already written two of his greatest poems, “The City” and “Waiting for the Barbarians,” while the “Philosophical Scrutiny” he made of his own prior work—written in 1903 (in English), reprinted here, and often credited in part for his emergence as a major creative artist—consists of little more than rambling obiter dicta about his literary preferences (largely borrowed, as Jeffreys points out, from Poe’s essay “The Poetic Principle”). In other words, there is an intriguing qualitative disjunction between Cavafy’s poetry and his prose, and this volume, far from resolving it, only intensifies the mystery.

One might have expected the three alleged ‘prose poems’—portentous inflation again—and the one piece of fiction presented here to have shown some hints of the genius evident in Cavafy’s verse, but not a bit of it. The prose poems each take an image or metaphor—garments symbolizing experience of life, ships conveying imagination as their cargo, the Pleasure Brigade rooty-tooting along “with music and banners” to vanquish puritanism—and laboriously run it into the ground. As for the short story, it depends on the bizarre assumption that any Greek, if repeatedly promised guidance by a ghost to the site of a huge treasure-trove, would be too scared to take up the offer.