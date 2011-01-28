The corniest trope of theatrical heroism is the last-second rescue, in which the good guy swoops out of nowhere to save the girl from a hair-raising threat, and its outrageous Victorian theatricality may be the reason it appeals to Jack White. Over the past couple of weeks, White has been giving a melodramatic performance of the heroic rescue, presented as a rediscovery of Wanda Jackson, the singer and guitarist known for decades as the Queen of Rockabilly.

White, who dress-rehearsed the role in his work with Loretta Lynn a few years ago, has produced a new album for Jackson called The Party Ain’t Over, which references in its title and its attitude Jackson’s hit song from 1959, “Let’s Have a Party.” White put together a brassy pop-rock band for the record and is leading a tour to promote it, and I caught one of the shows in Williamsburg last week. It was big and noisy in a conventional way, and, ultimately, depressing—not because Jackson is a 73-year-old grandmother now, but because White so badly wants her to be something else.

A couple of months ago, I gave a talk at the University of Central Oklahoma, and the sponsor took me on a tour of the local museum, where I learned that Jackson started out in her native Oklahoma City as a country singer with a sultry voice and a glamorous image. She shifted into rockabilly—supposedly, at the recommendation of her one-time beau, Elvis Presley—in the mid ’50s, and it suited her. There was a spark in her that seemed dangerously close to something explosive.

Born too late to know about her in her early prime, I first heard her many years later, in the late ’60s, when she had returned to commercial country music.